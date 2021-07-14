$0.43 EPS Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,064,000 after buying an additional 618,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after buying an additional 231,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after buying an additional 189,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after buying an additional 186,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $141.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.00. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $149.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 104.07 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

