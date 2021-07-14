Brokerages Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Announce -$1.82 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report ($1.82) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.70) and the lowest is ($2.20). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings of $4.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.35) to ($10.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. The company’s revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.84) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESPR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,118,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,512,000 after buying an additional 120,075 shares during the last quarter. Meditor Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,618,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,146,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,191 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,600,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,897,000 after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

ESPR stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.