$1.92 EPS Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to post earnings per share of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of BMY opened at $67.44 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $150.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

