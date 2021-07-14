Brokerages Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Cerner posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $79.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.58. Cerner has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

