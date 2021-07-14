American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $280.44

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $280.44 and last traded at $279.98, with a volume of 13103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.45.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.93. The firm has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,566 shares of company stock worth $15,067,189 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

