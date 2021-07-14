Analysts Expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corvus Gold.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Corvus Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Corvus Gold from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

KOR opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.81. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $401.25 million, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

