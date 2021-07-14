Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 312.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $27,218.92. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,074.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,417 shares of company stock worth $298,929 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.27. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

