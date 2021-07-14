Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Up 447.4% in June

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 447.4% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

GENY opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $67.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 396.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,871 shares during the period.

