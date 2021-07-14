Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,832 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.25% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2,194.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

UHT opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.84. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $77.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.80 million, a PE ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

