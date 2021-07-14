UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.53 Million Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,286 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Ameris Bancorp worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 32.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 153.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 72,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 43,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 23,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ABCB opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

ABCB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

