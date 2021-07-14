UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,428 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POR. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

