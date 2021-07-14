Insider Selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:PLAY) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:PLAY) Director Stephen M. King sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00.

NYSE PLAY opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

