UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,964 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.19% of South Jersey Industries worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after buying an additional 604,340 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,179,000 after buying an additional 323,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,417,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after buying an additional 183,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after buying an additional 118,970 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,491,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

