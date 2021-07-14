Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a €49.00 ($57.65) price target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DUE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.80 ($43.29).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €34.76 ($40.89) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -124.14. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €21.96 ($25.84) and a 12-month high of €37.78 ($44.45).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

