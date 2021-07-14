Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PLMR) Insider Sells $97,980.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $97,980.00.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $113,955.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $114,960.00.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $121.87.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

