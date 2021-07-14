Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €14.70 by Jefferies Financial Group

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.19 ($15.51).

KCO stock opened at €11.49 ($13.52) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -117.24. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a 12 month high of €13.49 ($15.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

