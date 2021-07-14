WSFS Financial Co. (NYSE:WSFS) EVP Sells $101,587.50 in Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NYSE:WSFS) EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $101,587.50.

WSFS stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $55.18.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.