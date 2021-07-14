Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Premier were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Premier by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,881,000 after buying an additional 669,785 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Premier by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,400,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,659,000 after buying an additional 106,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,734 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,412,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,501,000 after purchasing an additional 115,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,334,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINC opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

