Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Sterling Bancorp worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after buying an additional 986,117 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,943,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,917,000 after purchasing an additional 289,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,594,000 after purchasing an additional 546,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $44,872,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

NYSE STL opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

