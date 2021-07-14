Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lazard were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

