Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Hexcel worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HXL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $169,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after buying an additional 1,996,833 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,416,000 after buying an additional 1,916,689 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,908,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,840,000 after buying an additional 461,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

HXL opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -204.38 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.62.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

