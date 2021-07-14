Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 4,675 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nutanix by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $9,050,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Nutanix by 5.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Nutanix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NTNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

