Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 12,376 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. CWM LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Pure Storage by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pure Storage by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

