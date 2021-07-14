Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $793.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

