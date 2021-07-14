Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $170.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.99. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.58.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

