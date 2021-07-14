Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,482 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,482 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Allakos were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allakos by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.78 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Equities analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total value of $1,955,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,711 shares of company stock worth $8,774,813. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALLK shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

