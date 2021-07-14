Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on RETA. upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $133.34 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $186.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $226,875.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,501. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

