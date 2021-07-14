Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth $229,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $823.00 million, a PE ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $2,483,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,586 shares of company stock valued at $9,307,226 in the last ninety days. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

