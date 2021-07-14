Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.75.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $579.88 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.98.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.