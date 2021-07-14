Reviewing Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kintara Therapeutics and NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -131.04% NGM Biopharmaceuticals -131.14% -35.28% -30.64%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kintara Therapeutics and NGM Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kintara Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Kintara Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 269.32%. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.68%. Given Kintara Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kintara Therapeutics is more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Kintara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kintara Therapeutics and NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.13 million ($0.77) -2.29 NGM Biopharmaceuticals $87.37 million 19.25 -$102.49 million ($1.50) -14.56

Kintara Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NGM Biopharmaceuticals. NGM Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kintara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. to manufacture and sell VAL-083 in China. The company was formerly known as DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2020. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH. Its products under development also comprise NGM120, an inhibitory antibody binding glial cell-derived neurotrophic factor receptor alpha-like that is in Phase Ib clinical trials to inhibit growth differentiation factor GDF15 levels on cancer anorexia/cachexia syndrome; NGM621, an antibody in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy; and NGM707 and NGM438, which are in preclinical investigational studies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company has research collaboration, product development, and license agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

