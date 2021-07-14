Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $644.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $65.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

