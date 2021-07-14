$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.73. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

CFR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

NYSE:CFR opened at $107.35 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

