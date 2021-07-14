Insider Selling: Steven Madden, Ltd. (NYSE:SHOO) Insider Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NYSE:SHOO) insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $470,690.00.

SHOO stock opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $45.87.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

