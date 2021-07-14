Head to Head Review: Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Eneti has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eneti and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $163.73 million 1.21 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -0.97 Eagle Bulk Shipping $275.13 million 1.91 -$35.06 million ($3.40) -12.31

Eagle Bulk Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Eneti. Eagle Bulk Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eneti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti -276.58% -3.48% -1.69% Eagle Bulk Shipping -7.29% -4.68% -2.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Eneti and Eagle Bulk Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 1 1 0 2.50 Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 0 6 0 3.00

Eneti currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.14%. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus price target of $41.20, suggesting a potential downside of 1.53%. Given Eneti’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eneti is more favorable than Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Eneti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping beats Eneti on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels. It also focuses on the marine-based renewable energy business, which include investing in the wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 45 vessels. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

