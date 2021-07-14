AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.35

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.35 and last traded at $117.62, with a volume of 123401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.58.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Get AbbVie alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.85. The stock has a market cap of $208.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.