Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $32.58

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.58, but opened at $33.78. Kenon shares last traded at $33.78, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 162.95%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the first quarter worth about $134,144,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kenon in the 4th quarter worth about $5,189,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kenon by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Kenon in the 1st quarter worth about $3,281,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kenon by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

