Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.02

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.02 and last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

ILPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.69.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 347,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 74,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 80.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:ILPT)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

