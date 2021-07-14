James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 27,504 shares.The stock last traded at $33.72 and had previously closed at $34.24.

JHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 39.89%. On average, analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

