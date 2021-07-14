Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 2,643.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Weidai during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weidai by 81.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 26,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Weidai during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Weidai by 2.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weidai stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13. Weidai has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

