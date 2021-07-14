VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) rose 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 22,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,233,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

VTGN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. VistaGen Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $581.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.88.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

