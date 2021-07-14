Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vitality Biopharma stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Vitality Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17.

About Vitality Biopharma

Vitality Biopharma, Inc focuses on developing cannabinoid pharmaceutical prodrugs in the United States. The company produces approximately 25 novel cannabosides, including glycosylated tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol, cannabidivarin, and cannabinol. It is developing THC-glycoside (VBX-100), an oral prodrug for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndrome.

