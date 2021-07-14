Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121,284 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.18% of Silicon Laboratories worth $74,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sumit Sadana acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.92.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $148.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

