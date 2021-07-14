Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,426 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Woodward were worth $75,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Woodward by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Woodward by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $700,059.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $3,359,234 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $120.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.57.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.