Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,269 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.01% of Brighthouse Financial worth $76,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

