Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GSBC) VP John M. Bugh Sells 3,500 Shares

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GSBC) VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $195,755.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSBC opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.