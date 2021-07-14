Insider Buying: Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Major Shareholder Buys 27,136 Shares of Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) major shareholder Nicholas John Swenson purchased 27,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $176,384.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of HYLN opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,620,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,629,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HYLN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

