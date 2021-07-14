PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PMVP) Insider Leila Alland Sells 4,000 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PMVP) insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $139,320.00.

Leila Alland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $134,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $129,200.00.

NYSE:PMVP opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.