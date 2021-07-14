Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,106 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.79% of Masonite International worth $78,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,302,000 after purchasing an additional 179,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after purchasing an additional 434,950 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 24,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $109.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $76.36 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOOR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

In other Masonite International news, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

