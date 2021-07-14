Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $79.99 Million Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $79,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,449,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $61,128,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,466,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,019,000 after buying an additional 59,217 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth approximately $47,459,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NUVA. Truist raised their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. raised their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.