Edward W. Gaty Sells 10,000 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NYSE:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NYSE:PCTY) SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:PCTY opened at $191.20 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $124.75 and a 52-week high of $218.34.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

